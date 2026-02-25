KUSD board approves metal detectors for all six high schools; Parents say 'it's long overdue'

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District school board voted Tuesday night on a policy that would bring walk-through metal detectors to all six of its high school buildings — a move driven by six weapon-related incidents in just two weeks.

The district is recommending spending nearly $473,500 on 18 walk-through metal detector units and 15 handheld wands — money that would come directly from the district's general fund reserves.

The system, called the CEIA OpenGate, can screen approximately 300 people every 15 minutes and would be installed at Bradford, Harborside Academy/Reuther Central, Hillcrest, Indian Trail, Lakeview Technology Academy, and Tremper High School.

For parents like Michelle Sheely, who has children at both Bradford and Bullen, the vote couldn't come soon enough.

"I just absolutely want to make sure the kids are safe," Sheely said. "I want to make sure that weapons are not entering the schools, that’s our number one goal. This is what we were fighting for."

Sheely kept both of her children home from school following the recent incidents and launched a petition demanding walk-through metal detectors, which she brought to the meeting.

The safety committee behind the recommendation visited Milwaukee's Hamilton High School as recently as Feb. 20 to observe the system in use during a regular school day before making its final recommendation.

We will continue to follow this story as the district moves toward implementing the metal detectors in schools.

