'Kids could be dead': Kenosha board members call for transparency after student brought a loaded gun to school

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Unified School District is facing its second school shooting threat in less than a month.

Monday, a 16-year-old student was arrested after he walked into Indian Trail High School with a loaded gun.

District leaders have remained silent, only sending out a written statement to parents.

Two board members, who said they ran for their positions on transparency, talked to TMJ4 and said they want to provide transparency since others aren't.

"It's literally a matter of when at this point," board member Sabrina Landry said.

"The odds of it happening are higher than lower, in my opinion, and we've just gotten lucky, and I don't live on luck," board member Bob Tierney echoed.

In November, a 13-year-old was arrested with an air-soft gun, that looked like an automatic rifle, after he walked into Roosevelt Elementary.

For the second time in a month, board members are questioning leadership's transparency and accountability.

"When did you find out that this had happened," Reporter Jenna Rae asked Landry.

"A few minutes before everyone else was notified," Landry responded. "They're not taking it as seriously as it should be, I feel like. Parents have a lot of questions, teachers have a lot of questions. My phones, both of my phones are blowing up."

"And you're being told not to talk to the media," Rae asked.

"Yes. We're being told and asked not to talk to the media," Landry responded.

Board members said several district leaders sent out messages Wednesday advising board members not to speak to the media.

"Transparency builds trust and we're not transparent. You get as much information as I get and I'm a board member," Tierney said.

An email from the district's communications director said they're not doing on-camera interviews, so we went to find out why.

We weren't let into Kenosha Unified School District's headquarters, but talked to an employee through the intercom. We were told Superintendent Jeff Weiss and other leaders were in an all-day meeting.

Eventually, the employee came to the front door and handed Rae a card for the communications director, who has refused to talk with us.

"Show your face. I mean, kids could be dead right now. Literally, kids could be dead," Landry said.

"I think we've gotten extremely lucky, and I hope it doesn't happen, but hope doesn't do anything," Tierney added.

Landry and Tierney said they both want to see metal detectors, wands, and x-ray machines for backpacks at all KUSD schools.

"People don't feel safe. You have to make them feel safe," Landry said.

"And you don't think Dr. Weiss is doing that," Rae asked.

"I don't think the district as a whole is doing that, no," she responded.

TMJ4 also went to the Kenosha Police Department to speak with Chief Patton Wednesday. We were told he wasn't available.

The student is currently detained in a juvenile facility awaiting his next court hearing.

He was charged with one count of each of the following: terrorist threats-public panic or fear, possession of a firearm on school grounds, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, according to Kenosha police.

