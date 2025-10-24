Kenosha’s Queen Gabby: Meet the Bradford senior crowned Homecoming queen who is melting hearts

KENOSHA — It was a moment that had the entire gym at Bradford High School on its feet, as senior Gabby Martin was crowned 2025 Homecoming Queen.

Gabby’s family shared the heartwarming moment, and the school also provided a video showing the crowd erupting in cheers as Gabby smiled.

Known for her kindness and positivity, Gabby has become a beloved part of the Bradford community. She’s a four-year varsity cheerleader and takes part in her school’s vocational skills program, where she works in the student store and brightens everyone’s day.

"We're just here to support, but it's truly our building and our students that have formed unconditional support," said Kassondra Raymaker.

Teachers say Gabby represents everything special about Bradford — inclusion, friendship and joy.

“She’s the heart of the team,” said Kelly Griffin, Gabby’s dance teacher. “This shows how inclusive we are at Bradford in creating a connection from our general education students to our special education students, and making relationships with them."

Her cheer coach and teachers say she’s grown so much through her time at Bradford, developing independence and confidence.

“Everyone loves Gabby,” said teacher Heather Bower. “We’re the lucky ones here to work with her, and I’ll miss her when she graduates next year.”

Bradford’s principal says this moment symbolizes what the school’s culture stands for.

"I'm very proud of our staff and I'm very proud of our students," said Principal Korarak. "There's a process for Gabby to even get on court, so becoming queen is just really good evidence that we are leading a culture within Bradford of inclusivity and high expectations for all kids."

Gabby’s story has spread quickly across Kenosha, a celebration of community, compassion and what it truly means to lead with heart.

