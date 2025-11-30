Kenosha woman in critical condition after crash into grain drill

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 40-year-old Kenosha woman is in critical condition after being ejected from her car following a crash into a grain drill on Friday night, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened just before 8:40 p.m. in the 34500 block of Basset Road. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the operator of the grain drill, which was being towed at the time of the crash, is a 43-year-old man and is cooperating with investigators.

He was taken for a legal blood draw, and the sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

During the investigation, which involved the use of a drone to capture aerial images of the crash scene, the sheriff’s office said a nearby 39-year-old resident began shining a flashlight toward the drone and at deputies.

Despite being given multiple commands to stop, the sheriff’s office said the man refused, began yelling at deputies, and advanced toward them. During the commotion, the deputy operating the drone crashed it into nearby trees.

The 39-year-old resident was arrested and is facing charges of resisting and obstructing, disorderly conduct, and criminal damage to property.

“This was a very serious crash, and our investigators are working to determine exactly what led to it. Interfering with first responders during an active investigation creates unnecessary risks for everyone involved, and it will not be tolerated,” Sheriff David Zoerner said in a statement. “Our priority is the safety of the community and the thorough completion of every investigation we conduct.”

The names of the drivers involved in the primary crash are not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

