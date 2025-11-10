Kenosha Unified School District cancels Monday classes due to heavy lake-effect snow

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) announced its schools will be closed Monday due to a lake-effect snow band currently impacting the Kenosha area.

According to the district, the heavy snow has made clearing parking lots and sidewalks extremely difficult.

The district also cited poor road conditions across the area, as well as falling, blowing and drifting snow, which can contribute to hazardous travel.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has extended the winter weather advisory until 8 a.m. for Racine and Kenosha counties.

