Kenosha transit commissioner amplifies community needs for Somers bus route

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha Transit Commissioner is pushing for expanded public transit options to Somers — an area seeing rapid growth with new businesses and residents.

At the next Kenosha Transit Commission meeting on Monday, April 21, Commissioner Andrew Schmidt will present a resolution urging city and village leaders to explore a partnership that could extend bus service into Somers.

“They want bus service to Walmart; they want bus service to Festival Foods; they want bus service to Aldi," Schmidt said. "There's a new business park in Somers, there's a lot of jobs out there and there's gonna be more expansion and I would love for people to be able to go out there and work."

Schmidt, who reached out to TMJ4 about the resolution, said this is just the first step.

"I'm hoping this resolution passes and we can get people in Somers to get bus service out there," Schmidt said.

Transit driver, Colvin Conley, said that he sees the need first-hand and has heard it for years.

"We have passengers asking us that all the time, they wanna go out to Walmart and we don't go out there," Conley said. "Since I've been here, they've been saying we're going to go out there, I've been here five years."

Riders like Brian Flemming, who is disabled, said that a new route would make a difference.

"It needs to be done because there's a lot of people that need to go shopping there," Flemming said. "It would be wonderful if they could do that."

The public is welcomed to speak up at the next Kenosha Transit Commission meeting at the Municipal Building on April 21 at 5 p.m.

