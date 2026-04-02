KENOSHA — The Baskets of Joy project, which was brought to the school three years ago, collects donations year-round to provide baskets to children in the community. The baskets will be delivered to local organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club, One Hope Foster Care, and the Shalom Center.

Organizer Mrs. Tanke said the group set a goal to assemble 1,000 baskets for the holiday.

WATCH: Students at Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy assemble 1,000 Easter baskets for local kids

Kenosha students assemble 1,000 Easter baskets for local non-profits

"Yes, we are really excited. We set that goal in January and we are very close," Tanke said.

Every child receives a basket containing a coloring book, crayons, goodies, and items to promote indoor and outdoor play.

Kidd O'Shea

Miss Kenosha, who is competing for Miss Wisconsin in June, volunteered to help put the baskets together.

"Yeah, this is my 3rd year helping with baskets of joy, and I think it is so important because we often forget how privileged we are and being able to give the simple joy of an Easter basket to these kids means so much and seeing how happy they are just from a simple Easter basket really means a lot," Miss Kenosha said.

Kidd O'Shea

She also shared a message for other students about the value of volunteering.

"I would say it's so important not only are you giving back to your community, but participating in organizations like these also makes you feel better and brings you joy," Miss Kenosha said.

Kidd O'Shea

Frankie, a student at the school, chose to host a birthday party at the basket-making event so attendees could help assemble the donations.

"I really want to give, kids who can't really have an Easter something so that they can feel like they have it," Frankie said.

Kidd O'Shea

People can support the organization year-round by sending monetary donations to Saint Joseph's Catholic Academy in Kenosha.

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