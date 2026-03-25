Kenosha residents share deep community pride and love for their smallest big town along Lake Michigan

KENOSHA — It is a windy day in Kenosha, and as the breeze hits the flagpoles, you can feel the pride moving in waves throughout the city.

In this small, big town, people have grown roots and built lives they love.

"I’m a lifer, been here my entire life," co-owner of Mason's Eatery Mike Roscioli said.

Residents say the community offers a unique blend of amenities and a close-knit feel.

Alonna Johnson

"We joke, and we talk about how it’s the smallest big town around right?" Co-owner of Mason's Eatery Chris Gochis said.

"Good location, good people, good grassroots," Chris said.

Kenosha sits right along Lake Michigan, offering views for anyone to see.

"I mean, you have a lakefront," Chris said.

The area features birds galore, both metal and real. While exploring the city, I even met a friend or two. I don’t know if it was a ferret or an otter, but Kenosha has them.

Most importantly, residents say the community stands out because of the individuals who call it home, spreading pride for all who come to see.

"The people in general are good people," Mike said.

"I don’t know if all Americans have the word or unique or whatever you want to call it, but that’s what makes Kenosha a special place," Chris said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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