Kenosha resident We Energies bill nearly doubled — here's what's behind the spike and how to get help

KENOSHA — If you have opened your We Energies bill lately and done a double-take, you are not alone.

Kenosha residents have been concerned about skyrocketing electric and natural gas bills over the last several months. So we went to get answers.

For Cara Newhouse, a resident in Kenosha, the numbers have been impossible to ignore.

Kenosha residents concerned over rising energy bills

"I just keep seeing it climb and climb and climb," Newhouse said. "I went from just under $300 to almost $600 in six months. I gotta be able to make it, and I'm doing it alone, literally solely on my own."

Newhouse says the increase has put her behind on her bill, and she is now on a payment plan just to keep up. The fear of what could happen if she falls further behind weighs on her every day.

"God forbid I fall behind enough to get disconnected — I can't have that," she said. "I have babies in my house."

TMJ4 News took Cara's concerns directly to We Energies. Spokesperson Brendan Conway says two things came together this winter to drive bills up.

"We really had two issues come together," Conway said. "We had a very cold winter, one of the coldest in a decade, and gas prices are really high, two to three times higher than normal, particularly in January. Even if you've changed nothing and said 'I have done everything I can' and your bill went up, natural gas was much more expensive this year."

Conway also confirmed a small rate increase went into effect this year on both the electric and natural gas side — approved by the Public Service Commission in 2024 to fund two new liquid natural gas facilities.

The good news — Conway says bills should start coming down as temperatures warm heading into spring.

For customers struggling right now, Conway says help is available, with We Energies offering payment plans, budget billing, and income-eligible energy assistance programs. Conway says customers should contact We Energies directly to explore their options.

"We understand people have concerns. Contact us," Conway said. "We can connect you with energy assistance and payment plans."

If you are struggling to pay your We Energies bill — call or visit We Energies directly for assistance program information.

