Kenosha resident recounts rescuing one of the men who went underneath the ice in Twin Lakes

TWIN LAKES, Wis. — A search is underway for a 70-year-old man who fell through the ice in Twin Lakes.

He was with a group that included two other men on a UTV when the ice broke, and they went under.

"I'm still just trying to process it. Nobody wants to be there for that, nobody wants to see that," said Stephen Ellis.

Ellis was out on Lake Elizabeth fishing for walleyes with his friends when he noticed the ice begin to shift and a crack appear on the lake.

He said his group backed up to a safe distance from the shore. A little while later, they noticed a UTV driving quickly through the center of the lake.

"All of a sudden, we looked up and there’s the [UTV] in the water," Ellis said. "The guy was screaming for help. I said, 'How many people? Is everybody out of the water?' and he says no, two are under the ice."

He recalled seeing a man struggle in the frigid waters and swim toward the edge of the ice.

"I laid on the ice, reached into the water, and we all together pulled him out of the ice. We pulled him back," Ellis said.

As they worked to save that man, other witnesses were calling 911 as another person was still under the ice.

Twin Lakes police said they received the emergency call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

As of 6:30 p.m., crews were still on the lake.

The rescue mission for the missing 70-year-old man in the water is now a recovery effort, according to Twin Lakes police.

Police warn the public to stay away from the recovery area and be cautious on the ice.

