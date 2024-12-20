Kenosha police seek suspect in Carthage College campus sexual assault

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department (KPD) is asking for help finding a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a student on the Carthage College campus.

Police say a man approached a female Carthage College student and sexually assaulted her just before midnight on Nov. 13.

The suspect is not a student, according to Carthage College staff, and is believed to be from Illinois after allegedly making comments about Urbana, Illinois.

The suspect fled on foot after the assault and left the campus in an unknown vehicle heading south, according to KPD.

The suspect is described as a man, around 20-25 years old, 5'7", with tan skin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Daniel DeJonge at the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203.

