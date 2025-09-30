Kenosha police searching for missing endangered woman who may be in Milwaukee

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered 18-year-old woman who is cognitively delayed and may be in Milwaukee.

Police said Angelnet Byrom was last seen Friday, Sept. 26, around 2:30 p.m. at the ELCA Outreach Center. She was wearing a tan dress and had her hair in a short afro or twists.

Kenosha Police Department

Anyone with information on Byrom’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at (262) 605-5248.

