Kenosha police recover body from Lake Michigan near Eichelman Park

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department(KPD) recovered a body in Lake Michigan on Sunday.

At around 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to Eichelman Park located at 6135-3rd for a call that a body was discovered in Lake Michigan.

KPD initiated a recovery operation and found a body which has been turned over to the Kenosha County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police are not releasing any further information about the person found. An investigation is ongoing.

The park is back open.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will provide updates as new information becomes available

