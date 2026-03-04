Kenosha Police release body cam video of freezing water rescue

Kenosha police have released body camera video after officers rescued a man who was trapped in freezing water.

Police say Officers Sawyer and Thorpe responded to reports of a man stuck in the water near 7th Avenue and Sheridan Road around 12:50 p.m. on Friday, February 27.

They say Officer Sawyer quickly grabbed his personal flotation device and water throw bag from the back of his squad car, before throwing the bag to the man in the water. The man was able to grab the rope, and he was pulled out of the freezing water.

Kenosha Police say they are incredibly thankful for Officer Sawyer’s quick thinking, professionalism, and training, which they say led to the successful outcome.

They also commended the person who called first responders, the Kenosha Fire Department for their swift response, and the man who fell in the water for calmly working with the officers during the rescue.

