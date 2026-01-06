KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha police officer shot and killed a dog after it attacked multiple people, including members of the Kenosha Fire Department, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha police officer shoots, kills dog after it attacks multiple people

The incident happened Saturday, Jan. 3, around 9 p.m. at a residence near 18th Avenue and 61st Street. Police and fire crews had been responding to the home following a report of a dog bite involving a 36-year-old woman when the attack happened.

Police said the dog escaped the home and began aggressively attacking several people who had gathered outside the home, along with officers and fire personnel.

According to police, the dog bit multiple citizens and Kenosha fire personnel before being shot and killed by a Kenosha police officer.

The attack left multiple people injured.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Kenosha Racine Area Investigative Team, in accordance with Kenosha Police Department policy.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned as the lead agency for the investigation. An internal investigation by the Kenosha Police Department will follow.

