Kenosha police asks for public's help in locating father and son, seen on video footage in Chicago

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing people, a 25-year-old male and his 3-year-old son.

25-year-old Noah Taylor left his residence in Kenosha with his 3-year-old son, Braxton Taylor, on foot. Kenosha police say that they were seen on video footage in Chicago.

Kenosha Police Department

Noah is a white male, standing at approximately 5'6" and weighs about 115 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was last ween wearing a black jacket.

Braxton is around 3'0" tall and weighs about 50 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket with light blue horizontal stripes.

The Kenosha Police Department is asking for anyone to contact 911 immediately if you spot them in public.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or their whereabouts are asked to contact the department's non-emergency line at (262) 656-1234.

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