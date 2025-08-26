KENOSHA — With the new school year days away, the Kenosha Unified School Board is set to consider possible raises for district administrators at Tuesday's meeting, a proposal that has drawn concern from some parents.

Teachers in the district recently received a 2.95% CPI increase. Administrator raises were tabled earlier this summer but are back on the agenda, and parents say they have seen social media posts where administrators have been encouraged to contact board members ahead of the vote.

“For them to be harassing the board to give them a raise is tone deaf to the community of Kenosha, who, less than six months ago, did not give them the referendum that they had sought,” said Angela Kretchmer, a KUSD parent.

Angela Kretchmer

Parents like Angela, point to that failed referendum and ongoing worries about administrative spending. They say their priority is directing resources to classroom needs.

“Not only the high admin pay, but the bloating, there’s so much on the top that we don’t have enough for the people that touch our students,” Kretchmer said. “Our teachers deserve the resources more so than the upper echelon.”

Parents also expressed concern about the effect on teacher morale and student outcomes, particularly as teachers prepare classrooms and families buy supplies ahead of the school year.

Watch: Kenosha parents voice concerns as school board considers administrator raises

Kenosha parents voice concerns as school board considers administrator raises

“This is a perfect example of how the administration is not supporting our teachers, so when our teachers don’t feel supported, then our students aren’t getting what they need,” Kretchmer said.

Kretchmer suggested district leaders prioritize student-facing investments if they are reconsidering compensation, naming examples such as teacher prep time, classroom supplies and school meals.

District officials said the raise proposal will be on the school board’s agenda for tonight’s meeting.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip