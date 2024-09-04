Kenosha parents teary-eyed as kids start their first day of school

KENOSHA — Before the first bell rang at 8:40 a.m., parents dropped off their kids at Washington Middle School for their first day of school.

As teachers guided dozens of kids to get their class schedules, some parents were left in tears.

​"Seeing them grow is really hard," Alicia Plaza said.

Alicia dropped off her oldest son, while shedding a couple of tears. She said every first day of school is tough.

​"It's accumulation of tears from sadness to scared to nervous," she said. "I'm crying because that's my baby and I love him so much, to see him grow is a good thing but also a hard thing."

This year, Washington Middle School was part of a small group of schools that relocated to new buildings. The Kenosha Unified School District and the City of Kenosha plan to redevelop the vacant properties.

​"It's new for us all, it's new for the staff, for the parents, students, and with the school switching over to the new building, everything is a learning curve," Principal Gayle said.

Excited KUSD parent Maria Langdon, said her son Christian, attended Edward Bain School of Language & Art (EBSOLA), what is now Washington Middle School.

​"He knows this layout has changed but it's still his school, so we're happy," Maria said.

​Washington Middle School went through a remodeling process the whole summer, to make sure the school was ready for the student's first day.

KUSD staff hopes this marks the beginning of a great school year.

​"It's an exciting day for us...and a new chapter for Washington Middle School which has been a part of our district for many years," Bill Haithcock, KUSD Chief of School Leadership said.

