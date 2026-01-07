Kenosha parents say kids need more recess — and they’re organizing for change

KENOSHA — A group of Kenosha parents is speaking out, calling for more recess time in local schools and saying students need more opportunities to play, socialize and support their mental health.

The group reached out to TMJ4 News, saying some students may be getting as little as 20 minutes of recess per day, and that they want to see that time increase.

Parents say recess plays a critical role in children’s development — not just physically, but socially and emotionally as well.

“Parents want their children to be happy and healthy,” said Bob Tierney, a Kenosha school board member. “Exercise, recess, playing with their friends and socializing, that all matters.”

Marie Kuney, a mother of three, says recess allows kids to meet needs that can’t always be addressed in the classroom.

“Recess gives them a chance to express themselves and develop more social skills,” Kuney said. “It’s important for their mental well-being.”

Another parent, Michele Marshal, says many families moved back to Kenosha expecting the same school experience they had growing up.

“I was raised here — we came back here to raise our families because of the positive experiences we had,” Marshal said. “It’s been significantly disappointing that our kids aren’t getting that same experience. That’s what really caused us to link arms and start to advocate.”

Parents say they’re now organizing locally and statewide, pushing for changes that would give students more protected time for recess during the school day.

Parents push for 60 minute mandatory recess reaches

In response, Kenosha Unified School District says it has explored extending recess in the past but faces several challenges.

District spokesperson Tanya Ruder said increasing recess time would not change state-mandated instructional minutes and would come with additional costs, as well as transportation and scheduling hurdles in a large district.

"We also have issues, as a large urban school district, with our transportation. When you start changing your day or the hours of the day or the minutes of the day, you’re having to fit in a number of things. That includes your reading, writing, math recess, PE, art, all of those pieces."

Despite those challenges, parents say they plan to continue advocating for change.

