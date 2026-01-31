Kenosha mayor marks Jan. 30th as Edward W. Maurer Day in honor of 100-year-old WWII veteran

In honor of his 100th birthday, Kenosha City Mayor David Bogdala declared January 30th as Edward W. Maurer Day in honor of Maurer's birthday and his service in WWII.

Mauer was born on January 30, 1926 in Kenosha and served in the US Navy from 1943 to 1945 as a machinist aboard the USS Wadsworth with the Pacific Fleet. He then returned to Kenosha after his service where he met his wife Rhea J. Schultz and got married in November 1949.

City of Kenosha

"I appreciate you and all you've done for this community over many, many years - not only in service to our country, but also in service to our great city," Bogdala told Maurer during the celebration on Friday evening.

Maurer worked for over 30 years at Eaton Dynamic before retiring but has still remained active in the Kenosha community as a lifetime member and past post commander of VFW Post 1865. He also did regular fellowships with other veterans at the Festival Heroes Cafe.

When speaking about change over time, he offered some advice: "You have to change. You can't stay idle. Keep moving forward."

