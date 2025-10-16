Kenosha man facing federal charges for threatening government officials

A Kenosha man is facing federal charges for allegedly using social media and text messages to threaten government officials.

According to a criminal complaint, federal authorities first became aware of 38-year-old Andrew Stanton when he used a TikTok to ask others to message him with the "whereabouts" of Israeli military members in the Illinois and Wisconsin area.

Further investigation linked multiple TikTok accounts back to Stanton that contained threatening content, such as "I think we should be OFFING federal agents" and "a violent state can only be stopped with violence in return."

Other videos encouraged shooting ICE and Border Patrol agents and to "do more Charlie Kirks."

After federal agents attempted to contact Stanton, they said he responded with threatening text messages, including "Please die. It will help future generations," and "Kill yourself fed."

