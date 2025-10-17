Kenosha man accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Wisconsin judge; police say neighbor may have saved a life

KENOSHA — Prosecutors say a Kenosha man devised a plan to kidnap and kill a Wisconsin administrative law judge, and investigators believe a neighbor’s quick action may have prevented a tragedy.

Arthur McClurg, 52, appeared in court Friday, facing three felony charges:

• Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Intentional Homicide

• Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping

• Threatening to cause bodily harm to an official

According to the criminal complaint, McClurg allegedly told a woman in his apartment building about his plan to disguise himself as an ICE agent, kidnap an administrative law judge, and “take care of him.” That same judge had previously ruled against McClurg in a case involving Social Security benefits.

Arthur McClurg

Investigators say they found several of McClurg's text messages, one stating, "I will do what needs to be done." The criminal complaint also says he told the witness that “no change happens without revolution or violence.”

The woman reported the threats to the police the next day.

Detectives later searched McClurg’s home, finding 10 firearms, fake ICE and DEA badges, body armor, and a handwritten note mentioning the judge’s name.

Watch: Kenosha man accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Wisconsin judge

Kenosha man charged in plot to kidnap, kill judge

"There were several items with law enforcement insignia, such as badges, patches, uniforms, hats, shirts, and this included the FBI, the DEA, US Marshal Service," said Detective Kukowski in court. "There were handguns, shotguns, a rifle."

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis said the woman’s decision to come forward likely saved a life.

“When someone threatens members of the justice system, we take those threats extremely seriously,” Solis said. "If the public it’s in danger, or someone is in danger, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency and report any threats that they witnessed."

McClurg pleaded not guilty. His case is now bound over for trial.

