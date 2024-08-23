Kenosha fourth grader's lemonade stand raises money for Alzheimer's

KENOSHA — Claire Buxbaum is just nine-years-old, but she is touching the hearts of everyone in the community.

At her lemonade stand, every cup sold goes towards the fight against Alzheimer's.

"My mom has always told me that I'm best when I'm helping, and that's the saying that always goes through my head when I do this sort of stuff," Claire said.

The Buxbaum's have sadly lost their grandmother and great-grandmother to Alzheimer's.

This encouraged Claire to help spread awareness and make a positive impact.

"This is just me volunteering, and I do stuff so that one day the world can be a better place," Claire said.

The Buxbaum family has received overwhelming support from the community.

In the past three years, she has raised over $8,000, as families and neighbors are eager to contribute.

"Alzheimer's has a special spot in my heart. I couldn't be more proud of my daughter. She's doing a great job," Lindsey Buxbaum said.

