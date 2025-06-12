Kenosha family discovers video of 12-year-old setting vehicle on fire — police say it’s now evidence

KENOSHA — A Kenosha family is speaking out after discovering video evidence they say shows the moment their only vehicle was deliberately set on fire. The footage, now part of a police investigation, appears to show a person spraying liquid on the car’s seat and then using a blowtorch to ignite the flames.

The Wieszkowski family shared the video with TMJ4 News, saying they immediately recognized their own vehicle.

“We knew right away from the seats and the color and all that,” said Scott Wieszkowski. “We knew right away it was us.”

The fire destroyed the van and damaged their garage, leaving the family of seven, including five children, without transportation.

“While the whole car was on fire and filmed it — who knows how long he was actually here?” said Shai-linn Wieszkowski. “Was he still in the area while we were outside our house watching?”

The Kenosha Police Department confirmed that the video is now part of the active investigation. They say the 12-year-old suspect has been charged with three felony counts of arson and five counts of criminal damage to property in connection to three fires in the same neighborhood.

“As angry as I was, it made me concerned too,” Scott said. “What makes a kid this young tick like that? There’s gotta be a reason.”

The family says they are trying to get back on their feet. In the meantime, they are planning a lemonade stand fundraiser this Friday at 10 a.m., located across from Diver Dan’s on 30th Avenue.

They hope the community will continue to show support and that the video evidence leads to accountability.

If you’d like to support the Wieszchowski family, you can donate to their GoFundMe campaign.

