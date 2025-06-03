Kenosha residents reeling after suspected arson destroys family's only vehicle

KENOSHA — A Kenosha family is reeling after their van was deliberately set on fire just outside their home, they say it's the third vehicle fire in the same neighborhood in recent days.

Scott and Shailinn Wieszchowski say the terrifying moment happened just after midnight, when someone began banging on their front door. By the time Scott looked out the window, flames had already engulfed the van and were spreading quickly.

“I just saw my car up in flames, all the way up to the trees, to the telephone wires, it was bursting everywhere,” Scott said.

The fire destroyed the family's only vehicle and damaged part of their garage. With five children and no transportation, the couple said they now feel stranded and unsure how they’ll get to work, school or even the grocery store.

“We really don't have much," Scott said. "We work hard for everything we have and it's just devastating, especially with five kids, we feel stuck."

Police told the Wieszchowskis this was the third vehicle fire in the neighborhood within the last few days.

The family said their insurance will not cover the full damage, leaving them without options in the immediate future. That’s why Shailinn created a GoFundMe to help them recover.

“It’s our livelihood," Shailinn said. "That’s how we get to work, how the kids get to their sports, we’re hoping the community can help.”

Despite the devastating loss, the family said they are grateful no one was injured. They’re holding onto faith and leaning on their neighbors to get through the days ahead.

“This is all of our neighborhood,” Scott said. “We all need to stick together and stay vigilant and watch out for each other.”

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the incident. If you have information, you’re encouraged to contact police.

If you’d like to support the Wieszchowski family, you can donate to their GoFundMe campaign.

