Kenosha daycare employee charged with child abuse

KENOSHA, Wis. — Following a months-long investigation, an employee at Rising Stars Academy Day Care in Kenosha was arrested for child abuse.

Nour Althafir, 26, of Waukegan, Ill. was arrested Tuesday after parents of a two-year-old at the daycare reported the toddler came home with bruises on his back and arms.

According to court records, the daycare originally told the parents that their son had sustained the bruises when he got his head stuck and had to be pulled out from underneath a cabinet. After reviewing surveillance of the incident, the mother did not believe that that could be the cause of the injuries.

Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from the full day of the event, showing Althafir grabbing the toddler by his arm at one point. At another time, she can be seen shaking him and bouncing him up and down quickly.

Althafir was charged in Kenosha County Court Thursday with one count of physical abuse of a child. If convicted, she could face a maximum of six years in prison.

