Kenosha couple facing multiple felony charges in ongoing child abuse and exploitation investigation

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man and woman are behind bars facing charges prosecutors say involve years of abuse, neglect and sexual exploitation of children.

Court documents show 30-year-old Dylan Gardinier is charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child, child exploitation, and child abuse. His bond was set at $200,000 cash.

Alyssa Schraeder, 30, faces several counts of possession of child pornography, along with charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and child sexual exploitation.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators recovered photos and videos depicting both Gardinier and Schraeder engaged in sexual acts with a child.

“It's been difficult for everybody," said Jessica Ramirez, a relative. "It's really hard for me to keep my composure because I've known that little girl since she was born.

Both Gardinier and Schraeder will be back in court on September 3. If convicted of the most serious charges, they could face decades in prison.

“We hope and pray they don’t see the streets, because they don't deserve to be out here," Ramirez said.

