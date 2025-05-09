Kenosha couple buys local Piggly Wiggly where they first met and worked over 20 years ago

KENOSHA, Wis. — A longtime staple on Kenosha's north side has new ownership and a love story behind it.

Marc and Brenda Lois are the new owners of the Piggly Wiggly at 2801 14th Place, a store they both know inside and out. The couple met working there nearly two decades ago. Now, after years of service and community connection, they've come full circle — running the store as a family business.

"I started here when the store opened in 2003 and then Brenda about a year and a half later in 2004," Marc said. "Coworkers turned into a relationship, to a family and now we work together to run a store to help the north side community."

For Brenda, the store is more than just aisles and registers.

"It's not a cookie-cutter store," Brenda said. "You have to understand your customers and the community in order to make it work."

Since announcing the purchase, the couple said the response has been overwhelming, in the best way possible.

"They have expressed how excited they are that it is a franchise store and locally owned," Brenda said. "I want to be able to work one-on-one with customers and honestly listen to what their needs are."

The Lois Family Piggly Wiggly is now open and operating, with Marc and Brenda eager to continue serving the community, not just as business owners, but as neighbors.

"It’s about family," Marc said. "It’s family owned, operated and just giving back to the community and seeing what we can do and build for the future."

