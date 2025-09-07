Kenosha County sheriff says county will not join ICE program ‘at this time’

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner said Friday his office will not participate in a federal program that allows local law enforcement to perform certain immigration duties under the supervision of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Zoerner said he studied the 287(g) program, including training at the U.S. southern border, but determined after discussions with county administration that the program does not currently benefit local taxpayers.

“This is a rapidly evolving program,” Zoerner said in a statement. “We are monitoring it to ensure that our participation would ultimately be in the best interest of the taxpayers of Kenosha County.”

The program authorizes trained deputies to perform immigration enforcement functions while working under ICE’s oversight.

Some Kenosha residents told TMJ4 News they believe the sheriff made the right decision, while others said local officers should support ICE to strengthen public safety.

Zoerner said his office will continue cooperating with ICE as required by law, including honoring immigration detainers.

He said 24 inmates in the Kenosha County Jail are currently being held on ICE detainers in addition to local criminal charges.

According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website, thirteen Wisconsin counties participate in the program, including Waukesha and Sheboygan.

Zoerner said he may reconsider in the future if the program shows benefits for Kenosha County taxpayers.

According to NBC Chicago, federal immigration enforcement operations are expanding at Naval Station Great Lakes in North Chicago, where local officials expect at least 300 federal agents to arrive as part of the Trump administration’s plan to increase ICE, Customs and Border Protection and Department of Homeland Security activity in the region.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip