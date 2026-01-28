Kenosha county brother shares miracle after sister survives fatal Brighton crash: ‘It’s a new lease on life'

BRIGHTON — Last Thursday, a three-vehicle crash on County Highway BD in Brighton left one person dead and sent Grace Kane to the hospital by Flight for Life. The accident was the second serious three-vehicle crash on the same stretch of road in just hours.

Her brother, Matt Hipper, recalls the agonizing wait, not knowing if his sister had survived.

Matt Hipper

“We spent about three hours where we just didn't know," Hipper said. "We knew somebody had passed away, somebody went in the helicopter, but we didn’t know what was what."

Watch: Kenosha brother shares miracle after sister survives fatal Brighton crash: ‘It’s a new lease on life

Woman continues to recover after 3-car crash

Hipper says Grace luckily survived despite severe injuries, including a shattered leg. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and accessibility needs as she begins her recovery.

Police say the crash happened when one driver experienced an apparent medical emergency, crossing into oncoming traffic and triggering a three-vehicle collision along County Highway BD.

A 75-year-old Kenosha man was pronounced dead at the scene, while Grace Kane was flown to the hospital by Flight for Life with serious injuries.

Investigators say the Brighton crash was the second serious three-vehicle collision within just hours, and only a couple miles apart, raising renewed concerns about safety along that stretch of roadway.

“This crash is a reminder that one moment on the road can change everything,” Hipper said. “People gotta be alert...hug your kids, hug your family members and just be thankful because we never know.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

