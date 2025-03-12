Kenosha bar employee jumps into action to save motorcyclist after devastating crash

KENOSHA, Wis. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday evening in a crash at the intersection of 52nd Street and 25th Avenue.

Emergency responders were called to the scene after a witness reported that the man was bleeding profusely from his neck. He was airlifted to a Milwaukee hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Jenniffer Sager, an employee at Shenanigans, a bar near the intersection, heard the crash and immediately ran outside to help.

“I heard the accident from inside, and when I looked out the window, I saw a motorcycle and a guy lying in the street," Sager said. "I jumped over the bar and ran outside."

Seeing the severity of the motorcyclist’s injuries, she acted quickly to try to stop the bleeding.

“I saw the puddle of blood by his head, so I started yelling for somebody to give me something, but nobody was going fast enough," Sager said. "I just took my hoodie off, wrapped his neck up, and held pressure until the paramedics got there.”

Sager, who had never witnessed an accident like this before, described the terrifying moments as she tried to keep the man alive.

“I was scared. I kept talking to him, telling him, ‘Just keep breathing, I got you, they’re coming,’" Sager said. "He wasn’t responding, but his eyes were open, and I could see him looking at me."

According to the criminal complaint, the driver involved had a suspended license.

“I just hoped I helped him, that’s all," Sager said. "Just hope he's all right and hope he's good.”

