Kenosha astronomer discovers rare telescope missing for decades — the only one of its kind

KENOSHA — A Kenosha astronomer has uncovered a piece of astronomy history — a telescope once thought to be lost forever.

Hasan Khalil, a member of the Racine Astronomical Society, was restoring equipment in his home garage when he realized the old telescope he had taken home wasn’t just any model. It was the only known surviving prototype of a Celestron C14 “Tricolor” telescope, first unveiled in the early 1970s.

Hasan Khalil

The scope had been tucked away for decades under the Racine Astronomical Society’s observatory. Until a work party last fall unearthed it and handed it to Khalil, who began researching its history.

He says the C14 changed astronomy for amateur stargazers.

“You could get an observatory-sized telescope that you could assemble and reassemble by yourself,” Khalil said. "Back in 1973, the price tag was about $3,600, roughly the cost of a new car."

Khalil spent weeks restoring it and digging through old catalogs, magazines, and online forums to confirm its identity. What he found amazed him, as this was the last known tricolor prototype still in existence.

"I have this physical connection now to this piece of history," Khalil said. "I don’t believe in predestination, but it’s almost like I was predestined to get it, everything just worked out so perfect. The stars aligned.”

Now fully restored, the telescope is more than just a rare collector’s item. For Khalil, it’s a tangible connection to astronomy’s past and a discovery that ensures a forgotten piece of science history will continue to inspire.

The Racine Astronomical Society will host an open house on Saturday, September 27, for everyone in the community to visit, see the telescopes, and view the stars.

