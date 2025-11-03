'Just pray, we need support’: Family clings to faith after sister’s home destroyed in Jamaica

KENOSHA — When Hurricane Melissa tore through Jamaica, Kenosha resident Aileen Henry says she could only sit and pray. Her sister, Shauna Henry, and Shauna’s two children were inside their home in St. Elizabeth Parish when violent winds ripped the roof completely off.

“We were terrified,” Aileen said. “How do you shelter when you have no roof? We didn’t hear from them for two days, we just cried on the phone because we didn’t know what to do.”

Aileen Henry

Aileen says her family is a tight-knit group, and the distance made the fear even worse.

“When we finally heard from her, we were just so happy that she and the kids were alive,” Aileen said.

Shauna Henry, speaking from Jamaica, says her family is grateful for the prayers and support pouring in.

eyJpdiI6InJaYW84Y0JlUGZ4NGltV3hoVG1POHc9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiL0dDVktXZmNncWtuRTZFZXc3WFE5NmFNT3VQZk9EanBkSE1pK0xGeEtMQURJbG12TlF2K0tMVlZWWkxXM2RwVXFHcHFYT1FrNjFlUU16UEwwVnFLeWc9PSIsIm1hYyI6IjRhZGFiYzVhNzQ1NDQ5NjFkODQ1NWE0YjczZjRlZjZhY2I3YjBjZWE3YWFkYjY1NmQzYTA5YWMxNGVkYTllNzciLCJ0YWciOiIifQ== Shauna Henry

“We need essentials, but most of all, we need prayers,” Shauna said. “To the families overseas that are worried about their families here, pray. We have to keep the faith; we need support.”

Watch: Kenosha family clings to faith after sister’s home destroyed in Jamaica

Sister relieved for family's safety following Hurricane Melissa

The family’s home is now unlivable, forcing them to stay with neighbors who still have part of their roof intact.

A close friend of Aileen and her sister, Leona, launched a GoFundMe to help rebuild the home and support their relatives in Jamaica.

"Look at this one neighbor who decided to travel in the middle of a hurricane to rescue my sister and her kids...Jamaicans are resilient," Aileen said. “They're going to look out for each other, and they’ll rebuild, but they need help right now.”

If you’d like to help the Henry family, you can find their GoFundMe.

