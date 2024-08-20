JD Vance visits Kenosha, speakers point to 2020 unrest to highlight public safety

Vice presidential candidate JD Vance was in Kenosha Tuesday to discuss crime and safety and how former President Donald Trump navigated the 2020 unrest.

"Kenosha had terrible riots after a police shooting and who was it? Who was the president of the United States who would send in law enforcement if asked, that was President Donald J. Trump," Vance told supporters.

"For many days, our town burned to the ground and was destroyed," business owner Scott Carpenter stated.

TMJ4 News Scott Carpenter owner of B&L Office Furniture.

An estimated $50 million in damage was reported during the days-long unrest that came after the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Carpenter owns B & L Office Furniture. The store used to stand on 60th Street before it burned down in 2020. It has since moved to 52nd Street.

Four years ago, Carpenter met then-President Trump when he visited Kenosha. He spoke to supporters Tuesday during a campaign stop with Senator JD Vance.

Speakers drew attention to the back and forth between Trump and democratic Governor Tony Evers over sending resources to Kenosha, the topic still draws strong feelings four years later.

"Our business of 30 years was destroyed by rioters. They came to Kenosha to do nothing but to cause destruction and burn our town down," Carpenter said.

Linda Tolliver owns Ed's Used Tires of Kenosha. She says in 2020, they had roughly $30,000 worth of damage.

TMJ4 News Linda Tolliver, Owner, Ed’s Used Tires of Kenosha.

Tolliver understands why her community was used as a backdrop to reinforce the need for law enforcement, but also wants to hear more about how candidates will look out for small businesses.

"I feel like we're hurting. It has been a rough few years. Taxes have gone up. Revenue has not. Making ends meet I'm struggling," Tolliver explained.

The Trump-Vance ticket picked up an endorsement today from the Kenosha Professional Police Association. The Milwaukee Police union endorsed Trump and Vance last Friday.

This was Vance's third visit to Wisconsin since the Republican National Convention.

