JANE-OF-ALL-TRADES: Kenosha's Snediker a team player at Historic Simmons Field

KENOSHA, Wis. — With a new turf field, scoreboard and many other additions, Historic Simmons Field has a new look this season.

But while players, coaches and teams have come and gone over the past 100 years, many of their biggest fans remain unchanged.

People like Kenosha’s Jane Snediker.

“I guess I’m kind of a long-term utility person,” Snediker said. “So if you need me to do something, I’m ready to do it. I usher. I kind of help to lead some cheering or entertainment.”

Snediker, 74, is an elementary school teacher who spends her summers entertaining crowds at Simmons Field.

She’s not only a longtime employee and super fan, she’s a host mom. One year she had seven players stay at her house.

“I have two sons,” Snediker said. “My husband had died and I thought it would be good to have some other maybe college kids to be around the house.”

Ryne Goralski is a Kenosha native and the general manager of the Kenosha Kingfish. The roster includes college standouts from all over the country.

Friday is the night circled on his calendar for months.

“When you paint that picture in people’s heads that it’s going to be a warm summer night at Simmons and as you see this beautiful stadium, this is what we work for,” Goralski said.

For Snediker, it’s never seemed like work at all.

“I love bringing the joy to people,” Snediker said.

