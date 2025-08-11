'It's scary': Pleasant Prairie residents push for lower speed limit amid speeding concerns

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Some Pleasant Prairie residents are calling for urgent changes to the speed limit in their neighborhood, saying drivers are putting lives at risk.

Neighbors along 109th Avenue say cars often fly by well above the posted 25 mph limit, even going 40 to 60 mph.

Longtime Pleasant Prairie resident Patricia Molette said what was once a quiet road has now turned into a safety hazard due to speeding.

Patricia Molette

“It’s become quite a hazard instead of a pleasure in Pleasant Prairie,” said Molette, who has lived in the area for more than 50 years. “It’s scary.”

Neighbors say the road’s recent opening to more traffic has brought drivers treating it like a racetrack, leaving residents pushing for the speed limit to be reduced to 15 mph.

“We used to go to Great Lakes Dragaway for fun, and now we have to sit on the front porch and watch the dragway up and down our road,” Molette said. “Not a good idea. Not very comfortable anymore.”

Molette hopes village leaders will listen to residents.

“Listen to the people, not what is economically or politically correct,” Molette said. “We don’t want the speeding and we don’t want the road to be open.”

Residents are asking the village board to step in and approve a speed limit change before someone gets hurt.

The village has not announced whether it will consider the proposal.

