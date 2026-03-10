Residents react as iconic Marina Shores building faces possible demolition after nearly 100 years

KENOSHA — A building that has stood overlooking Lake Michigan in downtown Kenosha for nearly 100 years may soon come down — and the community is divided over what should happen next.

The Madrigrano Marina Shores — originally built as the Kenosha Eagles Club in the1920s — has hosted countless weddings, dances, banquets, proms, and concerts over the decades. Perhaps most notably, it was the site of one of Buddy Holly's and Ritchie Valens' concerts, just days before they died in a plane crash in 1959.

But a burst water pipe during the winter of 2024 caused catastrophic damage to the building. Co-owner Dan Madrigrano, who has personally cared for the building for more than 30 years, says rough estimates to repair the structure now sit at four to five million dollars.

"Keeping the building in shape and profitable has been an uphill battle," Madrigrano said.

Unable to financially restore it, the owners have submitted a request to the City of Kenosha to approve demolition of the structure. A developer is also reportedly interested in the site and could generate significantly more tax revenue for the city.

For longtime Kenosha residents Jerry Parker and Paul Heinetzberg, the thought of losing this piece of history is hard to accept.

"I think the building should be restored," Parker said. "It's important that somehow history needs to be kept."

"It used to be a very hopping place," Heinetzberg. "I've heard so many stories from people who had weddings, prom, graduation, it's a shame to see it gone."

But not everyone feels the same way. Resident Marilyn says sometimes moving forward means letting go and she isn't opposed to seeing something new rise in that space.

The building has been placed on the city's local historic site list — a designation that has complicated previous attempts to sell the property. Notably, the building is not on the state or national historic register.

We will continue to follow this story as the city's decision moves forward.

