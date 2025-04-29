Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies' plans to reopen shop in Kenosha stalled after early morning fire

KENOSHA, Wis. — A small family business is at a loss after a fire ripped through their building in Kenosha.

"It's hard to even look at what's happening," Kelly Deem, owner of Elsie Mae's Canning and Pies, told TMJ4 News.

When Kenosha firefighters responded to the site on 120th Avenue around 3 a.m. Tuesday, heavy flames were visible. The business was under renovation at the time. Fire officials stated the building was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"A lot of this is shock and we're just trying to get through each moment," Deem said.

Deem and her husband were renovating this building to open a new bakery bar called Elsie Mae's Pies and Pints.

The couple says their plans received final approval for the license and permit Monday night. They were there late marking the floor for the new bar.

"It was beautiful. We had a bar, a bakery and the flight set up. We were ready for Mother's Day with mom," Deem explained.

Hours later, Deem says police knocked on her door to tell her the place was on fire. She did not believe them at first.

"We've been working so hard towards this moment and it was right there for us. We're just working through it," Deem said tearfully.

For Deem's family and business, this was going to be an exciting way to reopen a shop in Kenosha after they had to relocate five years ago. The family was also preparing to move into an apartment next door to the new bakery bar.

The site, previously home to Uncle Mike's Highway Pub and before that Little Europa, holds a lot of meaning to Deem.

"It is a location that I have vivid memories of my father here," Deem said. "It was a place I knew that I could open up, grow my son into this business."

Kenosha is close to Deem's heart. It is where she coaches football and her son goes to school.

"This isn't a big business. This is our small family business and it's very important to us. We do it because we have a passion for community," Deem stated.

The grief is heavy, but instant support from the community reminds Deem why they worked so hard to come back.

"We never give up, but it is this is probably the hardest part of five years," Deem said.

