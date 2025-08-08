'It's bigger than me': Westosha senior nominated for Sports Illustrated Youth Athlete of the Year

SALEM — A standout senior from Westosha Central High School is putting Kenosha County on the map and he needs your vote to bring home a huge win.
Carter Klementzos, a 5-star kicker and punter, has been nominated for Sports Illustrated’s Youth Athlete of the Year, a national honor that highlights exceptional student-athletes who shine both on and off the field.
If he wins, Carter will be featured in a full-page ad in Sports Illustrated and receive a $25,000 prize.
“It’s more than just representing me,” Klementzos said. “It feels like I’m doing something for the entire team getting us out there. It just feels like it’s building a family and a community.”
Originally a soccer player, Carter joined Westosha's football team as a freshman and has since become the school’s starting kicker, breaking records and earning the respect of teammates and coaches.
"We have really grown a lot in the last few years, gone from a program that was really struggling, to be in the playoffs and Carter has been a big part of that," said Head Coach Jason Koeppel. "53 yard field goals really make life a lot easier on our offense."
But what stands out even more than his powerful leg is his heart. Carter says football helped him grow, on and off the field, and he’s grateful for the support he’s felt from his community throughout the journey.
"It’s done so much for me like, it’s made me grow as a person and as an athlete," Klementzos said. "I just love it entirely, it’s amazing."
You can vote for Carter online at athleteoftheyear.org and he says no matter the outcome, he’s thankful.
“I’ll just be so grateful if you vote. It means so much to me,” Klementzos.
Voting is open now for Sports Illustrated’s Youth Athlete of the Year and you can help put Westosha on the national map by casting your vote for Carter.
