'It’s a 108-year legacy’: Kenosha’s Homecoming Car Show honors city’s auto roots

KENOSHA — This weekend, engines are revving and memories are rolling through Kenosha as the Homecoming Car Show celebrates the city’s automotive roots.

Inside the Kenosha History Center, classic cars built right here in the city are drawing hometown pride.

“Kenosha and the people of Kenosha have always been proud to produce high-quality cars,” said Chris Allen, Executive Director at the Kenosha History Center.

The first Rambler was built here in 1902 by Jeffrey Motors. That company would eventually evolve into Nash, which later merged with Hudson in 1954 to form AMC. At one point, AMC was the fourth-largest automaker in the country, with thousands of Kenoshans working in local plants until Chrysler shut down engine production in 2010.

“AMC did a lot for Kenosha,” Allen said. “It's a pride to the community to celebrate the cars that were made here and all of the people that were impacted by the jobs... and really lifting these families into the middle class."

For many who grew up in Kenosha, like Noah Dufek, the event isn’t just about nostalgia, it’s about reclaiming pride.

“As I grew into learning about my community, I realize that we have so much that is unique about us," said Dufek. "I went from being this kid that wanted to be anywhere but my hometown, to realizing that the world was reflected in my hometown. It’s really cool to see people from around the world."

The Homecoming Car Show wraps up this weekend with more classic cars, live music and history on full display.

