'It can happen in seconds’: Paramedic warns drivers after fatal crash kills Kenosha man

BRIGHTON — Two serious three-vehicle crashes along County Highway BD in the Town of Brighton — happening just miles apart and within hours of each other — left one person dead and others injured, raising new concerns about safety on the rural highway.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the deadly crash happened Thursday afternoon near the 2400 block of County Highway BD.

Investigators say a Honda traveling southbound crossed the centerline and crashed head-on into a northbound Ford. A third vehicle, a Porsche traveling behind the Honda, was unable to avoid the crash and also struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda, a 75-year-old man from the City of Kenosha, was trapped inside his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by first responders.

The driver of the Ford was also trapped and flown by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Porsche was taken to a local hospital.

Just hours earlier, officials say another three-vehicle crash happened along the same stretch of County Highway BD, adding to concerns from first responders who say they’re seeing more serious crashes in the area.

Kansasville Fire & Rescue paramedic/firefighter Jaxon Vaal says this corridor has become higher-risk in recent years, especially as traffic volume increases.

“With the extreme cold temperatures and windshield below zero, make sure that you're driving slow. Ice is a silent killer, it can take your wheels off the road any minute," Vaal said. “Slow down, give yourself space, and don’t rush — it’s not worth your life.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.

First responders are urging drivers to stay alert, reduce speed, and use extra caution, especially during winter conditions and on high-traffic rural highways.

In areas of low visibility, there's no point passing, there's no point in speeding because it's just not safe for you in the end," Vaal said.

