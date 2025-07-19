KENOSHA — Kenosha’s Rhode Center for the Arts is about to come alive with an unforgettable performance, one that didn’t even exist a day earlier.

In a whirlwind of creativity, volunteers from the Lakeside Players are writing, rehearsing, costuming, and performing an entire musical in just 24 hours. The challenge is part of a fundraiser to help repair the roof of the historic building, which dates back to 1927.

"We’re going to spend 24 hours in this building creating a story to share with our community," Director Abby Miller said. "Hopefully to save our leaking roof."

Abby Miller

Jordyn Lander, who’s been part of the theater since she was 15, said this theater is special.

"To be able to see something like this come together, especially to fix the place that I consider my second home, it’s been really awesome," Lander said. "To see so many people rally around to fix it means so much."

Jordyn Lander

For cast member Hannah Duda, the long hours are worth it.

"It's stressful but we’re having fun, we’re here to share each other‘s talents and experiences," Duda said. "We’re staying up all night, working on costumes, painting, doing each other’s hair... it shows that theater isn’t just what happens on stage."

WATCH: In just 24 hours, Kenosha cast creates a mystery musical to save their historic theater

Mystery musical created in just 24 hours

Another performer, Ava Bucur, says the magic of live theater isn’t just for the people performing.

Hannah and Ava

"It's not just to bring together the group of people on and behind the stage, but with the entire audience, sharing in the joy and laughter of live theater at its fullest." Bucur said.

The one-night-only performance takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

If you’d like to support the fundraiser or buy tickets, visit the Lakeside Players’ website.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip