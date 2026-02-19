'I'm terrified:' Kenosha parents keep kids home, demand metal detectors after gun incidents and threats

KENOSHA — In just the last two weeks, Kenosha schools have faced a crisis. One Bradford High School student was killed in a shooting, four weapon-related incidents, and now two threats at Lance and Bullen Middle School.

Michelle Sheely's sons aren't in school this week. Not because they're sick — because she's too scared to send them.

"I'm terrified to the core. I'm sick to my stomach," Sheely told TMJ4 News.

In just two weeks, the Kenosha Unified School District has faced six weapon-related incidents:

• Feb. 4: A Bradford High School student was killed in an off-campus shooting

• Feb. 11: A loaded gun was found on a Bradford student

• Feb. 12: Ammunition and magazines were discovered on another Bradford student

• Feb. 16: A gun investigation at Indian Trail High School

• Feb. 17: A shooting threat at Lance Middle School

• Feb. 17: A shooting threat at Bullen Middle School

Sheely has one son at Bradford and another at Bullen. Both are staying home.

"I can't trust that nothing's going to happen at school today, the next day, until we get these security measures in place," she said.

Parents Demand Action

Frustrated by the incidents, Sheely started a petition demanding walk-through metal detectors at all KUSD schools.

"Without metal detectors, how can they possibly know who's carrying a weapon?" she asked.

In less than a week, more than 500 people have signed. Sheely plans to present the petition to the school board at their meeting Monday, February 24 — the same day the board is scheduled to vote on a metal detector policy.

"I just beg KUSD to please, please hear the parents' cries," Sheely said. "Children are threatening to kill other children. We have to be adults and make these decisions to keep them safe."

Community member Melody Leeman agrees.

"We're at a point now with so many threats and guns showing up that we need more than just police officers in schools," Leeman said. "Every week it gets scarier."

What's Next

The Kenosha Unified School Board will vote on a metal detector policy at their February 24 meeting. If approved, the policy would allow administrators to conduct random searches using metal detectors and wands.

For parents like Sheely, that vote can't come soon enough.

"Until then," she said, "my kids are staying home."

