'I started crying': Several Kenosha homeowners still cleaning 3 days after sewage backup

Several homeowners in Kenosha continue to clean up after a sewer line backed up and sent sewage into their basements on Sunday.
More than 20 homes were impacted according to city officials. One resident says the damage amounts to tens of thousands of dollars to each home in some cases. Additionally, insurance companies are refusing to pay or paying very little.
Rosie Herrera and Melissa Beck are two residents who scrambled to clean up.
"It's just devastating, but I have to do it. It's going to take weeks, but I'm going to have to do it on my own," Herrera said through tears.
Pictures show Herrera's basement filled with sewage. Her husband keeps instruments for his second job there. It is also where her son lives.
"I started crying," Herrera recalled. "My daughter couldn't step down to see where it was coming from, but we heard the gushing of the water coming in."
Three days later, Herrera showed us piles of human waste left behind. Her family has been doing their best to clean and disinfect the basement. At the same time, their water heater went out.
Watch: Several Kenosha homeowners still cleaning 3 days after sewage back up
Herrera's home is one of nearly two dozen near 92nd Avenue and 66th Street that experienced sewer backups on Sunday.
City officials say wipes, tampons, and other non-flushable items created a blockage in the sewer until crews could clear it.
"It smelled pretty awful," Beck recounted.
Pictures show sludge covering the floors where Beck's children play. She says the crews responded quickly when the sewer backed up, but she and others are frustrated over the city's handling of the situation.
"We've seen city workers, picking up our trash and hazmat suits, and the other people that live in these homes have not been told if it's even safe to be inside," Beck said.
"It's extremely unfortunate and we empathize with you, but if you can't afford it, get some friends, have people come over there," Kenosha city administrator John Morrissey said. "We're offering to pick it all up. We'll get rid of the stuff for them."
Homeowners can file a claim with the city but there is no guarantee it will be approved. Morrissey said that Kenosha Water Utility is investigating the exact cause. Morrissey said that the process could take a few weeks.
From cleaning to repairs, some homeowners say they are paying thousands of dollars to cover what insurance will not.
It is an expense Herrera cannot afford.
"I have to clean this by myself. I have to disinfect by myself. There's no one coming to help," Herrera explained.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.