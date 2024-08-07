'I started crying': Several Kenosha homeowners still cleaning 3 days after sewage backup

Several homeowners in Kenosha continue to clean up after a sewer line backed up and sent sewage into their basements on Sunday.

More than 20 homes were impacted according to city officials. One resident says the damage amounts to tens of thousands of dollars to each home in some cases. Additionally, insurance companies are refusing to pay or paying very little.

TMJ4 News Pictures of homes

Rosie Herrera and Melissa Beck are two residents who scrambled to clean up.

"It's just devastating, but I have to do it. It's going to take weeks, but I'm going to have to do it on my own," Herrera said through tears.

TMJ4 News Rosie Herrera, Sewage water and waste backed up into her home.

Pictures show Herrera's basement filled with sewage. Her husband keeps instruments for his second job there. It is also where her son lives.

"I started crying," Herrera recalled. "My daughter couldn't step down to see where it was coming from, but we heard the gushing of the water coming in."

TMJ4 News Pictures of homes

Three days later, Herrera showed us piles of human waste left behind. Her family has been doing their best to clean and disinfect the basement. At the same time, their water heater went out.

Watch: Several Kenosha homeowners still cleaning 3 days after sewage back up

Several Kenosha homeowners still cleaning 3 days after sewage back up

Herrera's home is one of nearly two dozen near 92nd Avenue and 66th Street that experienced sewer backups on Sunday.

City officials say wipes, tampons, and other non-flushable items created a blockage in the sewer until crews could clear it.

"It smelled pretty awful," Beck recounted.

TMJ4 News Melissa Beck, also had sewage in her home.

Pictures show sludge covering the floors where Beck's children play. She says the crews responded quickly when the sewer backed up, but she and others are frustrated over the city's handling of the situation.

"We've seen city workers, picking up our trash and hazmat suits, and the other people that live in these homes have not been told if it's even safe to be inside," Beck said.

TMJ4 News Pictures of homes

"It's extremely unfortunate and we empathize with you, but if you can't afford it, get some friends, have people come over there," Kenosha city administrator John Morrissey said. "We're offering to pick it all up. We'll get rid of the stuff for them."

TMJ4 News John Morrissey, Kenosha’s city administrator

Homeowners can file a claim with the city but there is no guarantee it will be approved. Morrissey said that Kenosha Water Utility is investigating the exact cause. Morrissey said that the process could take a few weeks.

From cleaning to repairs, some homeowners say they are paying thousands of dollars to cover what insurance will not.

TMJ4 News Pictures of homes

It is an expense Herrera cannot afford.

"I have to clean this by myself. I have to disinfect by myself. There's no one coming to help," Herrera explained.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error