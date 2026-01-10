'He’s the best person I know:' Wilmot sister shares brother’s story after he’s hit by SUV

TWIN LAKES — A simple evening walk turned into a life-altering moment for a Wilmot family—and now, the community is stepping in to help.

30-year-old Michael Kessel was seriously injured after being struck by an SUV near the intersection of 316th Avenue and County Highway W last week. According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6:30 p.m.

Michael’s sister, Carol Kessel, says her brother was doing something he often enjoys, going for a walk.

“He told me he was just trying to get some exercise,” Kessel said. "He’s like a shining star so it’s just really unfortunate that this happened to him."

Michael was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the ICU. His family says he suffered multiple severe injuries, including fractures to his pelvis, femur, spine and legs. While doctors say he is currently stable, his recovery is expected to be long and difficult.

Carol says Michael lives with epilepsy and autism, which makes driving unsafe for him—something she says is why walking has always been an important part of his independence.

“Michael is the most positive person you’ve ever met,” Kessel said. “Every single one of his nurses has commented on how sweet and positive he is.”

His family says he will likely need multiple surgeries, months of rehabilitation and extensive physical therapy. Carol says some costs, including the medical helicopter flight, are not expected to be fully covered.

That’s why the family has started a GoFundMe, hoping to ease the financial burden so Michael can focus on healing.

“Our community has been great,” Kessel said. “We just want him to focus on getting better.”

As Michael recovers, his family is also using his story to urge drivers to slow down and stay alert, especially on busy rural roads.

“It takes one second to take your eyes off the road and a tragedy happens,” Kessel said. “Cars are deadly, please just be careful.”

The family says they’re grateful for the outpouring of support and continue to hope Michael’s recovery will inspire greater awareness for pedestrian safety.

If you'd like to donate, visit this GoFundMe.

