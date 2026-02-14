KENOSHA — Mark Chestnut’s Olympic journey began in 1992 in France. What started as one trip to the Winter Games turned into something much bigger — a passion that would span three decades and eight Winter Olympics.

But for Mark, it’s never just been about the events.

Watch: This Kenosha man is passing the dream to his daughter

He’s been to 8 Winter Olympics — and this Kenosha man is passing the dream to his daughter

“It’s not necessarily a matter of being able to go to the sporting events — it’s meeting the different cultures,” Chestnut said. “My favorite memories are just from meeting people in general.”

Mark and Madison Chestnut

At every Games, Mark trades Olympic pins with fans from around the world. His growing collection tells the story of friendships formed across continents and moments that go far beyond medals.

This year in Milan, he shared that experience with his daughter, Madison — continuing a tradition that began when she was just 11 years old.

“Olympic Mark Chesnutt is his own beast,” Madison said. “He gets into these other countries and becomes this totally different, unrecognizable person. It’s really cool to share that with our whole family.”

Over the years, Mark has collected stories most fans only dream about — including riding the subway next to hockey legend Sidney Crosby during the Games.

Mark Chestnut

But his most meaningful Olympic moment? Meeting Diane de Coubertin — the great-great-grand-niece of Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympic Games.

“That was my Olympic moment,” Chestnut said.

In Milan, they also experienced their own unforgettable memory — watching a Norwegian skater break an Olympic record and glide past them with a gold medal and his country’s flag draped across his back.

For Mark and Madison, the Olympics are about something bigger.

“Everyone coming from different countries and we’re all there for the same reason,” Chestnut said. “It’s friendly competition at the end of the day. We’re going to have fun together.”

For this Kenosha family, that spirit has become a tradition, one that now spans generations.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip