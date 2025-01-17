Help a Southeast Wisconsin teen get a life-saving diabetic alert dog

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes, is a condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin. It’s a serious condition, and when left untreated, it can cause life-threatening complications.

That’s why a southeast Wisconsin teen is trying to raise money for a life-saving diabetic alert dog.

Logan Wallraf was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes about a year ago, and since then, it’s been an adjustment to constantly monitor his blood sugar levels.

A diabetic alert dog would let Logan know when he is facing a critical situation—giving Logan and his mother peace of mind.

“They can alert you when you’re low, you’re high. They can wake you up if you’re sleeping,” Logan said.

“It’s an extra—a dog or something other than his CGMs and other technology that’s not always reliable,” said Logan's mother, Emily Wallraf.

If you would like to help Logan get an alert dog, there is a fundraiser event happening at The Sandlot of Salem, located on Antioch Road in Salem, on Saturday, Jan. 18.

There will be 50/50 raffles and games. The event starts at 3 p.m.

To donate to Logan's GoFundMe, click here.

You can watch our full story with Logan, his mother, and a neighbor who also has type 1 diabetes next week on TMJ4.

