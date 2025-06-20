Heat wave grips southeast Wisconsin: Here's how Kenosha residents are staying cool

KENOSHA — An excessive heat warning has been issued from noon Saturday until 7 p.m. Monday for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. A heat advisory is also in effect for the same time period across the rest of southeastern Wisconsin.

As the heat index rises, residents across Kenosha are finding creative ways to cool off and enjoy the summer while staying safe.

Watch: How Kenoshans plan to stay cool during brutal heat wave:

Heat wave grips southeast Wis.: Here's how Kenosha residents are staying cool

“It’s fun to come down by the lake,” said Tracy Tolefree, who spent the day along the lakefront. “Just hang out on the beach with the kids, get in the water—you know, that’s the best way to cool off.”

For Emilia Rodriguez, staying home doesn’t mean staying hot.

“We have a dog pool in our backyard,” she said. “I just put the water up, and they have a little splash pad. That’s how they cool down—and we just enjoy summer like that.”

Despite the dangerous forecast, many residents say they welcome the heat—especially after a long winter.

“No, no, no,” said Tolefree. “Because it’s so cold here for so long, you’ve got to embrace it the best way you can.”

But for those who need a break from the sun, Kenosha County has several designated cooling centers open to the public, including local libraries, community halls, and museums.

Find a full list of locations and hours here.

Locations like the Northside Library and the Kenosha Public Museum offer air-conditioned indoor space for those looking to escape the heat.

“In a few months, it’s going to be freezing,” Tolefree added. “So you’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts.”

“There’s a splash area just down the road,” Rodriguez said. “It’s great for the kids if you’re out walking and want to cool off.”

Rodriguez also urged pet owners to be mindful of the heat.

“If you’re walking your dog, do it early in the morning or late in the evening. The concrete gets really hot for their paws.”

Whether it’s at a splash pad, along the lakefront, or inside a library, residents are making the most of the summer while keeping safety top of mind.

“It’s good to get out and enjoy the time with your family,” Tolefree said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip