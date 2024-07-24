Hands-on learning: Lance Middle School students become reporters for a day

Over in Kenosha, TMJ4 News Today Traffic Anchor Adriana Mendez had the opportunity to visit Lance Middle School, her former middle school.
She spoke to the kids in summer classes about careers here at TMJ4.
She was invited by her friend and former classmate, Mr. Stephan LaBarre, who teaches math and science.
After discussing the various jobs at TMJ4 and the different career fields you can pursue, from engineering to being a producer, photographer, or on-air talent, the kids had a chance to interview each other.
They handled everything themselves, from running the camera to asking and answering questions about school, hobbies, and future goals. Watch some of those clips, all shot by the students, below:
