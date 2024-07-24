Hands-on learning: Lance Middle School students become reporters for a day

Over in Kenosha, TMJ4 News Today Traffic Anchor Adriana Mendez had the opportunity to visit Lance Middle School, her former middle school.

She spoke to the kids in summer classes about careers here at TMJ4.

TMJ4

She was invited by her friend and former classmate, Mr. Stephan LaBarre, who teaches math and science.

After discussing the various jobs at TMJ4 and the different career fields you can pursue, from engineering to being a producer, photographer, or on-air talent, the kids had a chance to interview each other.

They handled everything themselves, from running the camera to asking and answering questions about school, hobbies, and future goals. Watch some of those clips, all shot by the students, below:

Students at Lance Middle School talk about their future plans

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip