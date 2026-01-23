Genoa City residents shocked by possible 84% water bill increase: 'It’s not feasible’

GENOA CITY — People living in Genoa City could soon see a major increase in their water bills — and residents say the proposed hike is already causing concern.

The village is asking the Wisconsin Public Service Commission to approve new water rates that could increase some quarterly bills by 84% percent, adding hundreds of dollars for certain households.

Residents like Kathie Duffin, who has lived in Genoa City for more than two decades, say the increase doesn’t feel realistic.

“I think that 84% is ridiculous, it’s not even feasible,” Duffin said. “There’s two of us that live here, my water bill is still almost $300 every quarter. I’ve been here for 23 years and never once did I see an increase like this. I just want them to take a look at the big picture."

Kathie Duffin

Jacee Zarasa says her family already pays hundreds of dollars for water each quarter — and worries what another increase could mean.

“Now, knowing that they’re going to continue to raise the cost is quite alarming,” Zarasa said. “People who have larger families, that’s really going to hit them hard, and who knows if they’re gonna be able to even pay those bills. If we’re struggling with it, I can’t imagine what other people are doing.”

Jacee Zarasa

Village officials say the increase is driven by multiple factors, including the fact that water rates have not been raised since 2002.

Another major reason is a shift in how the village pays for public fire protection. Instead of covering those costs through property taxes, the village plans to move that charge directly onto water bills — spreading the cost across more properties.

Watch: Genoa City residents shocked by possible 84% water bill increase

Genoa City residents concerned about water bill increase

"I would really ask them to go back and maybe revisit this again and propose something new, something that can work better for everybody," Zarasa said.

Village Administrator John Cole says the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“What people have to understand is the public fire protection was on their tax bill; that’s now getting moved to the utility bill. So the 84% increase is a one-time increase that basically covers a 34-year span," Cole said. "When we see that increase, I understand their frustration, and I get that. But at the end of the day, we have to be sustainable, we have to provide water to the customer.”

The proposed increase was discussed during a public meeting Thursday, where residents shared their concerns. The Public Service Commission will now review public comments before deciding whether to approve the rate increase in the coming weeks.

